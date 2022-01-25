Bossip Video

Well damn…

With family like this who needs a Timberlake?

Janet Jackson is keeping it a buck about her childhood relationship with her brother Michael Jackson in a new and extended trailer from her upcoming documentary Janet. According to TMZ, MJ used to call his little sister all types of names that would have BEEN gotten him canceled on Twitter for fat-sogyny or whatever term they’ve made up for it.

Slurs like “pig”, “horse”, and “slaughter hog” were apparently some of Michael’s favorite taunts. God bless The King of Pop, he’s the greatest of all time, but it sounds like a lot of the verbal attacks that he suffered in his adulthood were karma for some very cruel childhood years. Janet says both of them laughed at the “jokes” at the time but her feelings were really hurt and that trauma stayed with her for a long time even after she was undoubtedly the sexiest woman in the world.

This is just the tip of the iceberg because apparently, Janet is letting it all hang out in the 2-part docuseries that is set to premiere on A&E this Friday. Not only will she talk about her weight issues but also more about her brother. Specifically, the child molestation accusations against him and how that impacted her life and career.

If that ain’t enough, Janet is also doing some deep dives into her marriages and relationships with James DeBarge, Rene Elizondo Jr., Jermaine Dupri and Wissam Al Mana.

You now have every reason in the world to stay home Friday night and watch. You’re welcome.