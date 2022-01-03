“There’s a great deal of scrutiny that comes with having that last name,” Janet says in one clip. “Guilty by association. I guess that’s what they call it, right?”

“They build you up and then once you get there, they’re so quick to tear you down,” she continues as the trailer then reveals photos from her controversial 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance with Justin Timberlake.

The documentary, which is more than “five years in the making,” according to the trailer, features “never before seen footage” and was filmed around the time of the death of her father, Joe Jackson, in June 2018. It will also cover her return to the stage following a break from music, the death of her brother Michael, and her journey to becoming a mom later in life.