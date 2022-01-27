Bossip Video

Will you be watching?

After years of cosmetic surgery turmoil, K. Michelle is ready to help victims of botched procedures with her upcoming Lifetime Docuseries ‘My Killer Body’ executive produced by reality visionary Carlos King and Jesse Collins.

With the number of cosmetic surgeries on the rise and alarming numbers of these procedures resulting in post-surgery trauma, viewers can expect to see the devastating impacts of botched cosmetic surgeries on patients desperately seeking help as well as K. Michelle’s ongoing personal story.

Peep the shocking extended trailer below: (*Warning: Graphic Images)

Play

A few months ago, the singer/actress shared a short trailer for the unflinching Docuseries, calling it one of her proudest accomplishments. She opened up in her caption about how she nearly lost her life to butt injections which left her nearly unable to walk again.

“I’ve seen and done a lot of things in my career but I can honestly say this is the one that I most proud of. 3 years ago I almost lost my life to a life threatening decision I made 7yrs ago, which came back to haunt me and leave my fighting for my life and the ability to walk again! I decided to do something to make sure others wouldn’t make the same mistake as me! Every rumor, speculation, and truth will finally be put to rest. I WAS ABLE TO BRING ALONG WITH ME A COURAGEOUS GROUP OF INDIVIDUALS WHO WERE OPEN ENOUGH TO LET YOU INTO THEIR HEALING AND THE SURGERY ROOMS WITH THEM. These individuals will never understand how much they’ve healed me and how many lives they will save from their honesty. We do not seek your sympathy! Whether you agree with some of these stories or not, we are simply seeking awareness”

“My Killer Body With K. Michelle” premieres February 3rd at 9pm/8c with a sneak peek January 28th at 10pm/9c.