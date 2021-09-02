Bossip Video

K. Michelle is well aware of the dangers she faces amid this pandemic after putting her body through the wringer over the last several years. The reality star has been an open book when it comes to her ups and downs with plastic surgery and how undergoing sixteen surgeries to remove silicone from her butt (which still isn’t totally removed) affects her health daily.

K. went live on Facebook with fans and opened up for a moment about the dangerous reality she faces as she carefully makes a decision to get vaccinated. She also appeared to address folks online who recently were in a uproar about how she looked so “different.”

‘Silicone and the vaccine don’t mix well together. It makes you extremely sick. So, I have to make a decision about fighting a sickness when I’m just getting healthy again and the chance of what the vaccine might do to me — because you never get silicone out of your body! It’s not what you think it is. Sixteen surgeries later, four blood transfusions later. Yea I’m not gonna be myself — but, y’all don’t care until somebody die.’

She kept it all the way real! Hit play to hear it.

K. also explained on her Livestream that she felt at peace and preferred to stay in her home and travel only when necessary. The singer does look like she’s in a great place! She doubled-down on her feelings of being at peace in the caption under the latest photo she shared, writing:

“I feel at peace, and that’s what matters most to me.”

Good for her!