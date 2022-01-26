Bossip Video

These white folks are scared to death to talk about how their ancestors ruined this country.

Critical Race Theory is the scariest thing white folks have seen since the rise of the Black Panther party. Let them tell it, the incontrovertible fact that white folks enacted racist genocide against people with dark skin for hundreds of years on this land will irreparably damage the children. Heaven forbid that lil’ Emilia finds out that her first car was a Benz because way back in the day her great great great grandfather made a fortune off of slavery.

Republican politicians and bootlickers have been fighting tooth-and-nail to keep Critical Race Theory out of schools. One such roadblock to the truth is newly-elected Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

According to Business Insider, Youngkin recently launched a hotline where parents can narc out teachers who might slip the truth into the curriculum.

Here’s what he told conservative radio gas bag John Frederick during their interview on Monday:

Youngkin said: “We’re asking for folks to send us reports and observations that they have that will help us be aware of things like privilege bingo, be aware of their child being denied their rights that parents have in Virginia. And we’re going to make sure we catalog it all. This gives us a great insight into what’s happening at a school level, and that gives us further ability to make sure we’re rooting it out.”

Youngkin used his anti-CRT stance as a huge part of his campaign, one that made him the first Republican to win the state in a decade. The gag is, he did all that huffing and puffing about “divisive concepts” being taught in schools and he, and his lily white voters, failed to realize that CRT isn’t even part of the state curriculum. They literally created a Black bogeyman then burned it at the stake.

Like we said, they are scared as HELL of the truth.