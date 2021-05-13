Bossip Video

Despite spending most of the Trump administration calling people snowflakes for refusing to accept disrespect, white conservatives are trying to whitewash history to protect the delicate minds of their brainwashed children .

The Critical Race Theory has become one of the hottest topics in politics as elected officials, white Republican ones, fight the bloody truth about the kkkountry they have vowed to uphold as “the greatest nation on the planet”. Despite what Tim Scott, Lindsey Graham, and Vice President Kamala Harris want you to believe, Amerikkka is indeed a very racist country.

Evidence of such racism is all around us and in abundance. We’re inclined to believe that the aforementioned politicians know this to be true even if it is politically inconvenient to say out loud. However, if one needs a specific example of the racist nature of the United States, you needn’t look any further than the visceral rejection of the 1619 Project and the Critical Race Theory. For those unfamiliar, CRT teachings began in the 70s under the examination of writers and scholars like Derrick Bell, Alan Freeman, Kimberlé Crenshaw, Richard Delgado, Cheryl Harris, Charles R. Lawrence III, Mari Matsuda, and Patricia J. Williams who posited that whiteness protected itself via the legal system. It also affirmed that changing the relationship between law and race would help free Black folks and other minorities from a system designed to benefit whites.

We see no lies.

However, this concept is a “threat” to white folks if you let them tell it. Right-wingers, conservatives, and Republicans all recoil at the idea that wantonly calling the police on a Black person in say, Central Park, is steeped in racism. They protest the idea that their alabaster nature has in any way lead them to devalue melanated people. This is why, according to DailyMail, three states, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Idaho have all signed laws that ban CRT from public schools. The fear is that white kids will learn the truth about their lives and those of their parents, grandparents, great grandparents, and beyond.

Here’s what Gov. Kevin Stitt spouted off as his “reason” for banning the truth:

‘As governor, I firmly believe that not one cent of taxpayer money should be used to define and divide young Oklahomans about their race or sex. That is what this bill upholds for public education,’ he said. ‘We must keep teaching history and all of its complexities and encourage honest and tough conversations about our past. Nothing in this bill prevents or discourages those conversations. ‘We can and should teach this history without labeling a young child as an oppressor or requiring that he or she feel guilt or shame based on their race or sex. I refuse to tolerate otherwise.’

Required? Who said that? Granted, white folks should feel shame and guilt about the ills that they have brought upon society but we imagine that a great many don’t care at all. The least they could do is know the truth and not care as opposed to believing lies and not care.