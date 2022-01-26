Book Club Baddie: Cynthia Bailey KiKis With Sam’s Mom For Guest Star Stint On ‘Single Drunk Female’ [Exclusive]

Okay Cynthia Bailey! We see you out here spreading your wings!

Cynthia Bailey makes a cameo in this week’s episode of “Single Drunk Female,” which premiered Jan 20 on Freeform/Hulu. Cynthia makes a guest appearance as a member of Carol’s (Ally Sheedy’s) book club, and they’re discussing intergenerational trauma— which is a touchy subject for Carol considering everything Sam has been going through!

Check out the clip below:

Play

Poor Carol is doing her damndest to keep them folks out her business!

Here’s what we can expect from this week’s episode of “Single Drunk Female”:

Sam tries to win over Brit by making an amends at her birthday party. Unfortunately, Sam wasn’t invited, and neglects Felicia. Meanwhile, when Sam’s probation officer stops by, Carol struggles to explain Sam’s “situation” to her friends.

Have you seen the first two episodes of “Single Drunk Female”? We HIGHLY recommend you catch up before this week. Sam, the main character is a whole mess. The plot basically hinges on her bumpy road to sobriety after basically blowing up her life. It’s definitely the kind of disaster you won’t want to look away from. Get your popcorn and get to it!

Watch new episodes of Single Drunk Female Thursdays at 10:30p/9:30c on Freeform, stream on Hulu Fridays.

We’re so happy to see Cynthia doing scripted TV work. We won’t be shady and say she’s left “Real Housewives of Atlanta” for bigger and better things but we definitely see the vision and look forward to seeing more!