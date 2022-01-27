It seems like we can’t go one week without a celebrity complaining about cancel culture, but Snoop Dogg isn’t worried about the same fate.
During a conversation with Druski in his Behind The Vest Clubhouse room, the Long Beach legend alluded to his disdain for cancel culture by saying that he wants to see someone “try to cancel me.”
Later on, Druski brought up “this cancel culture bull***t,” asking Snoop how he felt about the topic. Unsurprisingly, it spurred quite the spirited reaction.
“I wish a motherf***er would try to cancel me,” he said, going on to say that cancel culture only works “if you believe it when they tryna cancel you.”
He also referenced two individuals who have been at the receiving end of their fair share of criticism recently (but still have thriving careers regardless, making the whole idea of “cancel culture” questionable): DaBaby and Dave Chappelle.
“’Cause you see DaBaby, you see David Chappelle,” he continued. “You see certain motherf***ers, like, ‘If you don’t get out of here with that s**t.’ Gimme a week n**** I’ll be back up, you know what I’m saying? You gotta believe it.”
He continued, “You gotta know that your base is your base. You can’t—the cancel community is not bigger than my fan base. I beg to differ. Let’s match up n****… Cancel community meet up. Line up. Cancel community, I need you n****s to line up.”
Snoop has faced his fair share of controversy in recent years and, much like most other celebrities, still hasn’t been cancelled.
In February 2020, he apologized following some harsh comments toward Gayle King following her interview with Lisa Leslie, where they talked about Kobe Bryant following his death. He also face criticism when he called for the release of Bill Cosby, who has been accused of rape and sexual misconduct by approximately 60 women.
