Selling Tampa star Sharelle Rosado is a proud mother who recently gave birth to her fourth baby, her first with famous fiance Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. Now she’s revealing the first photos of their baby girl, Serenity Paula Johnson.

Sharelle revealed photos of her precious baby girl taken by Modern Newborn Photography on her Instagram feed. The infant is seen blissfully smiling while wearing a flower crown. Another image shows the baby girl laying adorably in a tiny cradle on her stomach.

“She’s such a blessing,” Sharelle told E! News in an exclusive interview. “Oh my goodness. She’s adorable.”

According to Sharelle—who is also mom to Ariana, 15, Marcus, 13, and Denim, 5—her older kids have also been bonding with their little sibling Serenity.

Isn’t she precious???

Sharelle tells E! that her son, Denim, wants to do everything to help his little sister already. “I have to tell him he can’t pick her up. He gets frustrated,” she continued. “He doesn’t understand that she’s very fragile and he just can’t just treat her like a toy.”

Sharelle reveals that Serenity has the strongest bond with her dad Chad, who has seven other children.