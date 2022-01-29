Bossip Video

Sorry fellas (and everyone else on the planet), it doesn’t look like Rihanna is going to be single any time soon.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been spotted out a lot lately and sources say the couple are inseparable.

The fashion killer couple have been dating since 2020 and seem to get better with time. Just recently the pair was spotted out to dinner in SoHo. A source tells ET that they “didn’t hold back on the PDA” while shopping in SoHo earlier this week.

“Their relationship is in a good place. After a very busy fall with professional commitments, they took some time to relax and unwind and really reconnect with each other.” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Last year during a GQ interview, A$AP confessed to the world that Rihanna was the love of his life.

“[Relationships are] so much better when you got the One,” he told the magazine. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One,” he added.

I mean who wouldn’t be in love with Rihanna?!

With the two barely leaving each other’s side we’re sure their relationship will continue to flourish. Who knows maybe there’s wedding bells in the near future. Only time will tell and if and when it happens we need to be in attendance sis!