The paparazzi snapped shots of our favorite couple on another romantic outing this week!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were photographed leaving a dinner date at Carbone in NYC Wednesday night. We’re loving this long wavy hair on her. Beautiful right?

Rihanna wore an all leather look, including a black leather jacket and matching pants, while Rocky wore jeans and a green hoodie and plaid flannel shirt.

Are you feeling Rihanna’s leather look? Honestly, we think she looks good in EVERYTHING.

The couple were even kind enough to make time for a young fan who stopped them. We love how chill Rocky and Rihann are about everything. They seem so at ease in their relationship, comfortable in front of the paparazzi, comfortable in their clothing, comfortable in their careers. Thriving, living life. Now that’s goals!

Rih’s still got the bump police on her bumper though and this look is a little baggy around the midsection too. Do you think that when Rihanna is ready to reveal a pregnancy she’ll do a big announcement ala Beyoncé or is she more likely to go the same route that Kylie Jenner took with her Stormi pregnancy and just keep the whole thing quiet until after giving birth? We’re not rushing her — just saying we can’t wait for the day she drops the Savage X Fenty pregnancy shoot. You know that thang is gonna be FIYAHHHH!