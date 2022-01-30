Bossip Video

Unless you were a New England Patriots fan for most of your life, the retirement of Tom Brady is something you’ve dreamed about for a while.

Tom’s reign in New England cheated most of our favorite teams out of winning a Super Bowl at least once, leading to a lot of hate from…well, everywhere. When he went to Tampa Bay, fans had to respect the fact that he went to another team and won another championship. Yesterday, the day we dreamed of finally happened, or so we thought.

Adam Schefter reported that Brady was headed for retirement, which is completely disrespectful to announce before the man himself. Many believed this would be the outcome for Brady after this last season, but something about ESPN breaking the story sent the rest of the day in a blender.

Immediately after the rumor/announcements, reports started flooding in that Brady hadn’t even thought about retiring. His own father even made a statement that his retirement, at this point, is fake news. Brady even called the Tampa Bay front office to reinstall he is enjoying this off-season and hasn’t decided if it’s going to change to a retirement just yet.

One thing is for sure, jumping the gun on arguably the greatest athletes of all time’s retirement is pretty insane.