New York officials are confirming that a pageant winner and television correspondent died by suspected suicide Sunday outside of an NYC high-rise.

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, the 2019 Miss USA pageant winner and 30-year-old lawyer, jumped from the 60-story Orion building at 350 W. 42nd St. around 7:15 a.m. and was found dead in the street below, sources told The New York Post.

The sources also confirmed that the beauty queen lived on the building’s ninth floor and was alone when she jumped after being seen on the 29th-floor terrace.

She left behind a note saying she wanted to leave everything to her mother, sources told The New York Post. The note didn’t include a motive for her actions, sources said. “Not only beautiful but she was smart — she was a lawyer,” a police source said. “She has a life that anyone would be jealous of. … It’s so sad.”

Kryst captioned her last Instagram post, “May this day bring you rest and peace ❤️.”

Since October 2019 Kryst served as a correspondent for the entertainment show “Extra” and received two Daytime Emmy nominations for her work.

“Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our ‘Extra’ family and touched the entire staff,” read a statement from the show according to The Wrap. “Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”

In a statement from representatives, Kryst’s family described her as “one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength.”

“She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on. As we reflect on our loss, the family asks for privacy at this time,” the statement read.

Such very sad news, condolences to the family and friends of Cheslie Kryst.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.