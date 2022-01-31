“That girl can sing!!!”

On Jan. 29, actress and singer Brandy channeled the iconic Whitney Houston during the NFC Championship game at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The 42-year-old star sang a stunning rendition of the national anthem right before the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers kicked off their game.

In addition to her soul-stirring performance, fans couldn’t help but notice that Brandy’s Prada tracksuit looked similar to the one that the late great Houston wore during her legendary performance at the 1991 Super Bowl. Fans were quick to point out the similarities between the two.

“One thing about Brandy, she’s gonna always find a way to pay homage to Whitney Houston,” wrote one person on Twitter. While another social media goer chimed in: “Brandy and her ode to Whitney Houston with this jumpsuit is literally giving me the chills.”

Former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland gushed about the performance, tweeting: “AMEN BRANDY!!!”

Brandy has previously spoken about her love and admiration for Houston in the past and their closeness likening Whitney to “her angel.” In August 2020, the 90s R&B singer told PEOPLE that she previously dreamed of meeting the Grammy-award-winning legend. How fitting that the two would actually get to work alongside one another in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s 1997 movie musical Cinderella. Brandy was cast in the title role, while Houston starred as the Fairy Godmother. She also co-produced the film, PEOPLE noted.