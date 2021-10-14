Bossip Video

Go, girl!

Sy’Rai Smith, the sweet baby girl of Grammy-winning singer Brandy, is glowing. Not only has Sy’Rai transformed into a social butterfly on social media she’s also transformed her entire look and she’s not shy about showing it off while inspiring others to love themselves exactly as they are.

The 19-year-old singer has over 5.7 million likes on her TikTok page. There, Sy’Rai has been sharing videos of her daily shenanigans with her bestie, some clips of her flexing her beautiful vocals, and her highly engaging slimmy-trimmy weight loss transformation videos.

Fans in her comments are actually stunned by her weight loss journey based on the before and after clips she’s shared. Although she doesn’t detail exactly how she’s lost the weight she does make a point to show that she’s proud of her transformation.

Before her TikTok started jumping, Sy’Rai appeared on her own YouTube channel where she seemed to be very comfortable chit-chatting in front of the camera. She is far different from the shy, young girl we saw beside her mother in the media just six or seven years ago.

Just two years ago Sy’Rai shared some beautiful words of inspiration to kids who might have body image issues. Her mom Brandy was so taken aback by her kindness she’s reshared the clip on Instagram.

From Sy’Rai’s words, you can tell that she truly loves herself and wants to encourage others to do the same.

“What I realized is I’m bigger than most kids. I can’t do anything about my past and I can’t wish that I was somebody else. Being who you are is more important than worrying about what you look like on the outside. They could be a beautiful person and a beautiful body and on the inside they can be so ugly.”

Check out Sy’Rai’s stunning weight loss makeover below.