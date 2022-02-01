It’s all positivity surrounding the news of Rihanna’s pregnancy with her boo A$AP Rocky.
Following the big reveal on Monday that the Fenty founder is pregnant with her first child, a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE that Rih “couldn’t be happier.”
“Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn’t be happier and is so excited to be a mom,” the source told the publication. “She’s loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty.”
The insider added, “Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different. They’re just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous but they’re just the cutest, giddiest young couple that’s expecting kids.”
As for her relationship with A$AP Rocky as they prepare for parenthood, the source says the rapper has “doted on [Rihanna]” from the “very beginning.”
“A lot of guys have tried to sweep her off her feet, but Rocky actually managed to do it,” adds the source. “He’s over-the-top romantic and sends her rooms full of flowers all the time. She’s never felt this way before and this relationship has changed her.”
A second insider tells PEOPLE that the couple “live together now and seem beyond happy” and that their “friends are excited too” about the big news.
“I’m ecstatic,” the singer’s dad told the site from his home in Barbados on Monday, adding: “I’m so happy that I jumped for joy. I’m still so excited.”
Fenty continued, “Rihanna always said that she wanted children, she loves kids. She always takes care of her cousins’ kids…she’s going to be a good mom.”
Ronald went on to say that the “Diamonds” singer called him with the news that he will be a grandpa on Sunday night, before announcing it to the world on Monday.
“I just got the news from her last night, and she sent me some photos,” he told Page Six. “I’m just over the moon. She’s beautiful inside and out.”
