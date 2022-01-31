Even though we pretty much saw this news coming from a mile away we are ecstatic to announce that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are expecting their first child.

The 33-year-old singer stepped out over the weekend for an impromptu photoshoot in her boyfriend ASAP Rocky’s hometown of Harlem. Rihanna made the big reveal in a long pink puffy coat, which she left unbuttoned to allow her bump to peek out. Rihanna accessorized the look with long jeweled chain, complete with pearls and a cross.

The couple started dating in 2020, following Rihanna’s January split from Hassan Jameel. And Rocky has been open about his feelings for the singer, calling her “The One” in a GQ interview last May.

Rihanna’s baggy attire has sparked speculation of a pregnancy for MONTHS. Although Rihanna has made attempts to keep folks guessing it appears that it’s finally time to let that bump shine.

We know Rihanna has to be OVER THE MOON about this pregnancy. In a March 2020 interview with British Vogue, Rih predicted she would be a mother to at least 3 or 4 children. She had a vision and it’s coming true.

We’re already taking bets in the office about what Rihanna and Rocky will name their baby. What do you guys think? Is it a boy or a girl? We’re so excited. Listen sis, we meant what we said about the registry. Don’t leave us out! We’ll pool the money for some Burberry drip for your liddo one.