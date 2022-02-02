Nicki…and Kevin Samuels?

Kevin Samuels – Nicki Minaj rates herself a 7… Kevin disagrees 😳😳👀 pic.twitter.com/IaKU00VKFf — Kevin Samuels TV (@kevinsamuelstv) February 2, 2022

While you were sleeping, a seemingly bored Nicki Minaj hopped on IG Live with polarizing “relationship expert”/”image consultant”/burster of bubbles Kevin Samuels for some cackles and conversation that sent social media into a frenzy.

Naturally, Nicki Minaj asked to be rated by the notoriously tough rater who gave her a 9 after she humbly rated herself a 7/10.

Why she cares what he (of all talking heads in turtlenecks) thinks, we have no idea, but a 9 is major after he slapped Saweetie with a 6 in a brief moment of insanity.

This conversation between Nicki Minaj and Kevin Samuels got weird and it just started. #asian #eyes #what pic.twitter.com/uLbDFO9PA0 — BURN & RAVE PODCAST (@burnandravepod) February 2, 2022

Other topics of conversation were sex, relationships, Black women, and marriage.

Nicki Minaj having sex talk with Kevin Samuels on live🙏 pic.twitter.com/VxcsyzBHR0 — SheBelongToTheStreets (@SheBelong2DStrT) February 2, 2022

However, at one point, Nicki strangely spaced out when asked if she was married (2:53 mark).

What seemed like a random chat was really just promo for her upcoming single “Do We Have a Problem?” featuring Lil Baby who Nicki showered with praise on IG Live.

“First of all, I want to just say shout out to Lil Baby,” she said. “Y’all know I always keep it real about verses and all of that… Lil Baby, he might have… ummm… he might have got me! “But listen, the point is: Lil Baby went super duper hard — pause — and it’s so refreshing to see people still care about that type of stuff. I still care about it.” She continued, “I don’t think people didn’t know Lil Baby was nice, but I will say that he pleasantly surprises me all the time. This particular record was just another moment when you could just tell the difference when somebody knows they’re here for a long time. “The way he pushed himself and his pen, I loved it. He bodied, bodied, bodied. Shout out to him for just being dope and down to earth and sweet. All of that.”

The ‘MegaTron’ rapper also teased her Benny Boom-directed “Do We Have a Problem?” video starring actors Corey Hardrict and Joseph Sikora. Both the movie-esque video and single drop this Friday.

All jokes aside, do you think Nicki is bored? Are you excited about her new single? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Nicki and Kevin’s lil chat on the flip.