It’s no secret that Kanye West has quickly tried to replace Kim Kardashian with his new girlfriend, Julia Fox, but she’s not here for the constant comparisons.

This week, the Uncut Gems actress posted a photo to Instagram that shows her modeling a blue Jacque Label breastplate, completing the look with matching figure-hugging pants and a small silver handbag. Just as with everything else Fox has done recently, fans couldn’t help but compare this look to Kim K, citing a top she wore back in November.

The reality star was seen in multiple different chest molds for her KKW Fragrance Opals collection months ago. Though Kardashian’s versions were crafted by a different designer, Studio Silius, her fans were still quick to say that Julia was copying her style by rocking a similar mold.

Unsurprisingly, Julia heard the chatter surrounding her look, so she clarified that she actually wore the mold last year, prior to Kim K’s KKW campaign.