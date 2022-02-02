It’s no secret that Kanye West has quickly tried to replace Kim Kardashian with his new girlfriend, Julia Fox, but she’s not here for the constant comparisons.
This week, the Uncut Gems actress posted a photo to Instagram that shows her modeling a blue Jacque Label breastplate, completing the look with matching figure-hugging pants and a small silver handbag. Just as with everything else Fox has done recently, fans couldn’t help but compare this look to Kim K, citing a top she wore back in November.
The reality star was seen in multiple different chest molds for her KKW Fragrance Opals collection months ago. Though Kardashian’s versions were crafted by a different designer, Studio Silius, her fans were still quick to say that Julia was copying her style by rocking a similar mold.
Unsurprisingly, Julia heard the chatter surrounding her look, so she clarified that she actually wore the mold last year, prior to Kim K’s KKW campaign.
“FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021 and I was supposed to be a slutty Smurf,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I forgot to post it. PS. The Breast Plate is by @JacqueLabel.”
In the short time she’s been dating Kanye West, Fox has given multiple interviews regarding their relationship, claiming she doesn’t care about all of the attention she’s been getting since.
“People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money,'” she said on a recent episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast. “Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”
The actress added, “I really don’t [care]…I just care about making my art and putting things into the world. That is more thrilling to me now than like eyes on me. I couldn’t care less.”
