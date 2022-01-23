Bossip Video

Despite doing a new interview every few days to divulge new details about their relationship, Julia Fox insists she isn’t dating Kanye West for money or fame.

On Friday, January 21, the actress stopped by Niki Takesh’s podcast Forbidden Fruits, where she shut down speculation that she’s cozying up to Kanye for any reason other than a genuine budding romance. According to Fox, she “really couldn’t care” about all the attention she’s been receiving over her new relationship.

"People are like 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money,'" Julia said, "Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real."

Kanye West Continues Courting ‘Uncut Gems’ Bae Julia Fox With Sweet Swirl “Slave Play” Date And Dinner At Carbone She continued, “I really don’t [care]… I just care about making my art and putting things into the world. That is more thrilling to me now than like eyes on me. I couldn’t care less.”

The Uncut Gems actress was first linked to Ye back in December, and from the looks of it, the pair have been inseparable ever since. Fox, who shares a 12-month-old son with ex-husband Peter Artemiev, set the Internet ablaze when she confirmed her romantic relationship with the rapper in a photo shoot and essay for Interview magazine. “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection,” she wrote on January 6. “His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.”