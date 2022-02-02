Bossip Video

Paging Lauren and Cameron, there’s a new crew coming to the pods—but will they get lucky in love too?

Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” is back and 30 singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in the Windy City.

As previously reported the Kinetic Content produced show will have the same premise as its initial season; potential matches will communicate only via speed dating pods and hopefully spark a connection that leads to engagement across 10 episodes. Vanessa and Nick Lachey are back as hosts and the potential matches are in Chicago.

“With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time,” a synopsis from Netflix states. “Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. This addictive 10-part series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.”

Starting February 11th, new episodes of Love is Blind (S2) will roll out each Friday across 10 episodes, following the couples’ journey for love:

Week 1 (Friday, February 11): Epsiodes 1-5

Week 2 (Friday, February 18): Episodes 6-9

Week 3 (Friday, February 25): Episodes 10 (finale)

A trailer for “Love Is Blind” season 2 shows the singles who have some--interesting quirks. As far as the ladies, Chassidy has “bad sinuses” which is probably “not the most attractive thing” and Natalie has irritable bowel syndrome which makes her use the restroom “five times a day.”

Thanks for sharing sis!

When it comes to the fellas Jason is open about having OCD when it comes to cleanliness and Brian admittedly tells dumb jokes.

Despite their quirks, can these singles make a long-lasting connection?

Watch the “Love Is Blind” season cast announcement below.

Play

For another look at the crew, here’s the official [very spicy] trailer.

MEET THE SINGLES

Abhishek

‘Shake’ – 33, Veterinarian / House DJ

Aja

– 28, Paralegal

Brandon

– 36, Insurance Broker

Brian

– 32, Advertising Strategist

Caitlin

– 31, Medical Software Sales

Chassidy

– 34, Business Owner

Danielle

– 29, Associate Director, Marketing

Deepti

– 31, Information (Data) Analyst

Haseeb

– 28, Lawyer

Hope

– 32, Sales Manager

Iyanna

– 27, Program Coordinator

James

‘Joey’ – 30, Business Strategy Consultant

Jarrette

– 32, Project Manager

Jason

– 31, Flight Attendant

Jeremy

– 36, Director/Entrepreneur

Juhie

– 31, Clinical Therapist

Julius

– 39, Logistics Manager

Kara

– 32, Client Service Manager

Kyle

– 29, Glazier

Mallory

– 32, Communications Manager

Natalie

– 29, Consulting Manager

Nick

– 36, VP of Product Marketing

Olivia

– 29, Recruitment Partner

Rocky

– 30, Executive

Salvador

– 31, Executive Assistant

Shaina

– 32, Hairstylist

Shayne

– 32, Broker

Shea’na

– 36, Event Partnership Director

Trisha

– 30, Broker

Vito

– 33, Pizzeria Owner

Season 2 of Love Is Blind premieres Feb. 11 on Netflix—will YOU be watching?