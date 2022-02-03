Bossip Video

Cheslie Kryst’s mother has shared a touching tribute to her late daughter.

April Simpkins shared a statement with “Extra” where Kryst worked as an entertainment correspondent and in it, she revealed that her daughter had a hidden battle with depression.

“I have never known a pain as deep as this. I am forever changed,” Simpkins told “Extra” while noting that the Cheslie led both a “public and a private life.” “While it may be hard to believe, it’s true. In her private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression which she hid from everyone — including me, her closest confidant — until very shortly before her death.”

Simpkins continued,

“While her life on this earth was short, it was filled with many beautiful memories. We miss her laugh, her words of wisdom, her sense of humor and mostly her hugs. We miss all of it — we miss all of her,” the statement went on to read. “She was a vital part of our family which makes this loss even more devastating.”

As previously reported Cheslie, a 30-year-old attorney and former Miss USA, died after jumping from a building in New York City. The New York City Medical Examiner confirmed that she died by suicide.Simpkins also included this personal message to her daughter;

“I love you baby girl with all my heart. I miss you desperately,” she added. “I know one day we’ll be together again. Until then, rest easy and in peace.”

Play

R.I.P. Cheslie Kryst.

The family is asking that “in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Dress for Success, an organization that was dear to her heart.”

If you or anyone else is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.