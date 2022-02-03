“Grown-ISH” Stars Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons And Jordan Buhat Talk Marriage, Maturing On-Screen And Off And More!

Would y’all ever think of Vivek from “grown-ish” as marriage material?

His character might be far from ready for a serious relationship, but when BOSSIP spoke with Trevor Jackson, Jordan Buhat and Diggy Simmons about how their characters Aaron, Vivek and Doug have grown over several seasons of the hit Freeform series, Jordan revealed he’s had major life changes after getting married during the course of the series’ production!

It’s definitely not a secret. Jordan has been openly posting about his marriage to his wife Lucy for years now.

The couple have been married for two years now and will celebrate their third during this season of the show!

Which makes it even more interesting to hear Trevor and Diggy talk about their personal growth. While we are indeed curious about who will get these other two fellas to settle down — we’re definitely not rushing them. After all — even Jordan admitted it hasn’t always been easy!

Have you been watching “grown-ish” for the Cal U kids’ grad year? We’ve really been loving watching Diggy’s character Doug grapple with his attraction to Luka’s sister Kiela. Trevor’s character Aaron has also had lots to deal with, between finally getting his shot (and blowing it) with Zoe and juggling his new position after graduation with his political leanings.

A little about tonight’s episode — Ana faces a real dilemma when police ask her to ID the driver of a hit-and-run she experienced and Aaron gets a push from a freshman to make their midnight class a special one. Kiela and Doug also face a new obstacle with their relationship.

“grownish” airs on Freeform Thursday nights at 10PM EST with new episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.