The Girls Of ‘Grown-ish’ Talk Growth Over 4 Seasons And Reveal Who They’d Want As Their Commencement Speaker

BOSSIP Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden chatted with the ladies of “Grown-ish” ahead of the upcoming premiere of their hit Freeform series this Thursday January 27th. We spoke with Yara Shahidi, Chloe Bailey, Francia Raisa And Emily Arlook about which of the characters has grown the most, their picks for a commencement speaker and the song they’d want to walk to at graduation. Take a will guess which song they picked! The ladies also revealed that co-star Trevor Jackson is still the stinkiest star on set! Francia shared some really bad smelling memories of working with the actor. Check out the interview below:

How cute is it that the ladies showed Chloe love by naming “Have Mercy” as they song they’d love to walk at for graduation. While Emily’s character Nomi has definitely had to grow up the quickest, thanks to baby Luna — we’ve seen the entire cast go through some incredible tough moments that have made them more mature. Zoe Johnson has been to jail, almost been kicked out of school and had a whole Black Twitter internet dragging, not to mention the romantic back and forth she’s had with Luka and Aaron. Jazz has missed out on the Olympics — had her first heartbreak and we’ll see her go through some serious self examination ahead thanks to her relationship with Dez. Ana also had her first love, and she’s started to question her politics as well as those of the people she surrounds herself with, not to mention some moments that Freshman Ana would have been found as a failure to her morality. All in all they’ve handled themselves with grace and given us a great excuse to dialogue!

“Grownish” returns Thursday January 27th on Freeform at 10PM EST. The episode will stream on Hulu January 28th.