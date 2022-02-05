Bossip Video

Jackass Forever!

Our fave jackasses are BACK for their first movie in ten years (literally) bursting with bone-shattering shenanigans that immortalized the classic MTV series-turned-movie franchise.

Fast-forward to 2022 where Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Preston Lacy, and Danger Ehren have reassembled for more hilarious chaos with help from fearless newcomers Eric Manaka, Rachel Wolfson, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, and ‘Loiter Squad’ alum Jasper.

Naturally, they had some important questions they wanted answers to, like: What would happen if they made a beard of bees on Steve-O’s wee-wee? Could they build a kite that would lift a 410-pound man over a field of cacti? Could Knoxville tame a two-ton, bloodthirsty bull with a magic trick?

“The most important thing to us is what we make and it comes way ahead of anyone’s ego or individual self,” said Pontius who raises the movie intro bar with his Jurassic–well, you’ll see. “We all, as a group, love making people happy and laughing and just making ourselves laugh and hanging out with each other. We really love what we’re doing and there’s nowhere we’d rather be. You can’t be making a jackass movie all the time but it’s pretty much the most fun thing to do. These guys are beyond friends, you know, we’re like a family. We’re stuck to each other forever.”

We caught up with Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the gang who talked the wildest movie of the year and more in super fun interviews you can view below:

“Jackass Forever” is now playing in theaters everywhere.