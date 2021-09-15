MTV “Cribs” Exclusive: Marsai Martin’s Lavish Pool Will Make You Feel Broke-ish [VIDEO]

MTV “Cribs” is back with a brand new episode tonight and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure.

This week “Cribs” takes us to the home of none-other-than Marsai Martin. The dream teen who stars as Diane on ABC’s “Black-ish,” who also made history as the youngest person to executive produce a feature film when she made “Little” a few years back. Marsai’s bank account is long and her house is big, but her sense of humor is TREMENDOUS. As you can probably expect, she cracks some pretty good jokes this episode.

Here we have a clip of Marsai showing off her pool area, which she reveals is where she taught herself to swim:





Play



Okay so her humor can be a little dark but hey, we’re here for it. Can you imagine buying a house with a pool and not knowing how to swim?

Also, just out of curiosity, how many folks here taught themselves to swim the same way Marsai did?

We love it that she’s so young and successful and still down to earth with a touch of snark. Marsai is definitely our kind of chick.

Are y’all tuning in to see the rest of Marsai’s crib?

MTV’s Cribs airs Wednesdays at 9:30pm ET/PT on MTV