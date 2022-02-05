Bossip Video

MacGyver “MacG” Muhwevho, South African host of the online series Podcast and Chill, had to put his ego aside and apology to singer Ari Lennox.

Mac G visited the Higher Learning podcast with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay where he was confronted about his actions.

“I want to sincerely apologize for that question and how it made her feel, and the aftermath of everything that came after that interview dropped. I’m not a malicious person, I don’t hate anyone, I don’t hate women. Our podcast is very inclusive.”

Last month the podcaster asked her a distasteful and tacky question about her sex life during a now-viral interview. Once the clip hit the web, podcaster MacG was torn into pieces.

Not long after the interview ended Ari Lennox took to Twitter to express how she felt “ambushed and blindsighted” by MacG’s question which she referred to as “creepy disrespect.”

While some fans sided with the Shae Butter Baby singer, others thought MacG’s question was appropriate and justified. Other journalist like Charlamagne Tha God and Joe Budden weighed in with their opinions as well. Joe called MacG a “shock jockey” while Charlamagne Tha God sent him a DM which read:

“I want to keep you from making the same mistakes I did on the come up. You represent a country I love. There is power in your words. We especially have to do better by our queens”.

MacG also acknowledged other women he may have offended during his recent interview with Higher Learning podcast. He explained that being raised by a single mother taught him to have the “utmost respect for women.”

“I would like to genuinely apologize to Ari and any other women out there I might have offended with those comments because that’s not what I’m about,” he added.

While Lennox has yet to address MacG’s apology, she did have the pleasure of celebrating her first Billboard Radio No. 1 chart-topper with her hit song “Pressure.”

Do you think MacG was in the wrong or do you believe Ari Lennox overreacted?