Ari Lennox Wants To Be Dropped From Her Label: ‘I Want To Be Free’

Ari Lennox’s year is already off to a rough start.

The “Shea Butta Baby” hitmaker took to Twitter on Jan. 23 to air out her grievances with her labels, Dreamville and Interscope.

“I want to be dropped from the labels. I’m done and tired, ” the 30-year-old wrote.

Lennox hit send on a few more tweets detailing her frustrations with social media and she even called out a few “self-hating parasites” who judged her for being transparent about her emotional journey in the music industry.

“For Christ sakes. I realize I have no hits,” Lennox continued. “I realize you all can live without hearing my music. I realize my complaining is so aggravating to y’all . I don’t ask blogs to post me when I’m at my worst. You judgemental self hating parasites wouldn’t last a day as a signed artist.”

Lennox’s name has been tied up in all sorts of social media drama this month. Last week, the singer claimed she was “ambushed and blindsided” by questions regarding her sex life after she made an appearance on the Podcast and Chill show with South African host MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho.

As the two were discussing her early breakout single “Pop,” which, if you didn’t know, is all about determining someone’s intentions after sleeping with them, MacG had the nerve to ask Lennox:

“And where are we at right now? Is someone f***ing you good right now?”

After the startling clip made its rounds across the internet, Ari told fans that she would never go back to South Africa or partake in interviews again. In fact, during her Twitter tirade on Sunday, the star shared that the highly inappropriate interview was the “icing on the cake” in regards to her decision to part ways with her labels.

“I want to be free,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, keyboard warriors lit into the “Whipped Cream” crooner for gushing about her recent trip to Ghana and how the beautiful getaway helped her to heal some “depression and anxiety” she was experiencing.

“Yea Ghana is the most beautiful country in the world,” she wrote on Twitter after her recent performance there. “I’ll never forget suddenly crying the first time going to a beach in Ghana. It was so triggering. And I didn’t feel alone. My heart ached/aches for my ancestors. It was a surreal experience.”

Online haters quickly chastised Lennox for the tweet with some questioning if her ancestors were “even from Ghana” while others poked fun at the Washington D.C. native’s post with comments like “she thinks she’s in Wakanda.”

Yikes!

All in all, it looks like Ari is just fed up with the peanut gallery constantly criticizing her for “complaining.”

“Complaining that I’m complaining about the shit I’m going through meanwhile in real life you’re just as unhappy just as fu*ked up,” she shot back at haters in her string of tweets over the weekend. “You crying in the car too. Somebody calling you insensitive and dramatic too. You could never be honest about your demons.”

Now, just because Ari wants out of her contract, doesn’t mean she’s going to stop making music. The sultry R&B vocalist reassured fans that even if she is dropped from her label, she would continue to crank out her classic songs about “d***” independently, and at her own discretion.

Welp! There you have it. Poor Ari Lennox just can’t catch a break!