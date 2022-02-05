‘Run The World’ Star Andrea Bordeaux Says She Was Fired Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Letitia did that, so you don’t have to go through that!

If you’re a Run the World fan waiting to find out what will happen to Ella, her comeback as a writer after her first book flopped, and spinning the block with her ex who came back from overseas, don’t hold your breath. Deadline reported that leading lady Andrea Bordeaux “opted to leave the series” after couldn’t reach a compromise with Lionsgate Television, which produces the series and requires all crew and cast members to be fully vaccinated.

However, the actress responded on social media, claiming that the article got it all wrong because she didn’t actually leave the show by choice.

“Despite what the article says, I did not opt to leave the series and Lionsgate made no efforts to find a workable solution. I was fired,” she wrote on Instagram with a screenshot of the Deadline story.

The actress reflected on how much she loved being one of the leads for the first season of the Starz comedy.

“ Getting the opportunity to play Ella on #RunTheWorld was an absolute dream come true. I would have loved to continue to grow with this delightful character and having to come to terms with this sharp turn in my life, my dream, and career these past several weeks has been heartbreaking beyond words. I have so much love for the cast and crew of ‘Run The World’ and will miss them. I wish you all the best. Swipe for a few of my favorite memories. 💔”

Bordeaux shared a message of encouragement to the unvaxxed and unwilling , who will probably be unemployed for refusing to get the vaccine.

“My heart is with all of the people around the world who feel that they are losing so much due to their choice to stand in their convictions and to honor their deepest core beliefs. What I know for certain is that when you are leading with your heart and honoring the path that Spirit has laid out for you, nothing can be taken away that will not be returned 1000 fold. I surrender to that with profound Peace and Joy and I encourage you to do the same.”

Several fans are disappointed that Bordeaux following her heart meant fumbling the bag or putting hundreds of cast and crew members’ health at risk by refusing to get vaccinated. Black people and the unvaccinated have been disproportionately infected and killed by this virus. What’s not clicking?

“There is no work around. Stop trying to play the victim. You knew the protocols but you chose your so-called ‘convictions?'”

“The way these actors don’t even think about the position they are putting a whole production of ppl in with this bullsh*t. You know how quick a Black show will just get cxl cuz of this and ALL those folks out of a job. Over a f*cking shot that has already saved so many.”

It is unclear how the show will handle Ella’s prominent storyline without Bordeaux, but they have no plans to recast the character. Run the World is one of many productions losing beloved characters and actors now that vaccines are standard COVID safety protocols on Hollywood productions.

The Starz series’ remaining co-leads co-leads Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb and Corbin Reid are still expected to return for season 2 of the show.