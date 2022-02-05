Bossip Video

The top Black History podcasts you should checkout for Black History Month.

When it comes to podcasts, there is a wide selection for almost everything imaginable, but if its not pop culture based or a murder mystery series, those podcasts do not get the shine they deserve. We understand it’s easier to listen to pop culture and drama podcasts, but they can also be good when it comes to learning history.

For Black History Month, we want to shine light on podcasts that teach us more of our history beyond just pages printed in textbooks. Here are a few of the top podcasts we recommend you check out for Black History Month and add to your podcast list going forward.

GirlTrek’s Black History Bootcamp Podcast

GirlTrek’s Black History podcast is a 21-day walking meditation series focusing on where we came from and how to use that the strength we’ve been given for the future. The podcast is hosted by GirlTrek Co-founders Morgan Dixon and Vanessa Garrison. Produced by Ebony Andrews.

Black History For White People

As you can tell by the name this is the podcast to give to anyone who is white and asking questions about black history. As friend you can choose to educate them and answer questions but its not your job and this a great resource to send their way to help them.

One Mic – Black History

Each episode of One Mic Black History focuses on little-known events or persons from African American history. One of must listens on the list.

Drunk Black History

Some of us need history in a more unorthodox way of learning and this is the perfect podcast. Comedians Brandon Collins and Gordon Baker-Bone host this interactive show where prominent Black historical figures get their flowers.

The Coin – Black History On The Other Side

This podcast focuses on the fact the black history didn’t start with slavery, even though thats what many of us have been taught. Host Brittany Wilkins takes you on a journey of learning lost heritage of rich accomplishments. This is all about black history BEFORE the slave trade.

Black History Moments–

HBCU grad and how Shaakira White, recounts the stories of those forgotten in Black History and those stories that were left untold. On Apple podcast this podcast alone holds a 4.9 rating which is rare for podcast so you know this is a quality listening experience.