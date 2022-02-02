Bossip Video

This ain’t nothin’ but the devil.

Yesterday was the first day of Black History Month and the spirit of hate was in the air. The morning started with calamity and fear as several historically Black colleges and universities alerted their students and staff that they were under threat of a bombing and urged them to shelter-in-place according to NBCNews.

More than TWELVE schools received bomb threats including Howard University, Morgan State, Coppin State, Fort Valley State, Kentucky State, Xavier University, Edward Waters, Alcorn State, Mississippi State, Rust College, Spelman College, Jackson State, and Tougaloo College were all targeted with violent threats. Several of those schools were able to issue clearances after the threats were found to be false.

The FBI is investigating the matter but we’d be lying to y’all if we didn’t acknowledge the fact that the FBI has been part of some pretty heinous operations to terrorize Black people in the past so…take that for what it is.

Morgan State President David K. Wilson issued the following statement after being asked if the threats against the school were real:

My message to you this morning is to stay strong, remain resilient, and continue to prepare yourselves to grow the future and lead the world because our nation and world desperately need more leaders steeped in the values we teach here at Morgan,” he said. “Those values are Leadership, Integrity, Innovation, Diversity, Excellence and Respect. Hate is not one of them!”

Hate might not be a Morgan State value but it’s definitely an American one. One that students at Howard are all too familiar with…

Ashleigh Fields, 21, the editor-in-chief of Howard’s student newspaper, The Hilltop, said bomb threats are common in the area. “As a student, it just reminds you to be aware and definitely be cautious of your surroundings,” Fields said.

Please be safe out there if you attend or work at an HBCU. We are living in a very divisive time and we know that there are those who wish to do us harm, especially during Black History Month.