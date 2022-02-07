Bossip Video

Nuptials By Nature!

Congratulations are in order for Egypt Criss and her boo Samuel Wright, who are now officially man and wife!

On Monday, January 31st, the stars of WE tv’s long-running series “Growing Up Hip Hop” Egypt Criss & Samuel Wright were married in an intimate wedding ceremony in front of immediate family and friends at The Little Vegas Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Egypt and Sam kept their guest list super small. Guests in attendance the nuptials included Egypt’s parents, Anthony “Treach” Criss, Sandra “Pepa” Denton, Cicely Criss, and Layzie Bone.

As a culmination of following the ups and downs of their relationship over the years, Criss says, “Sam and I couldn’t be happier,” adding, “In the words of Pedro Calderon de la Barca…When love is not madness it is not love.” Welp. That’s one hell of a reference. Who knew Egypt was a history buff? Do you agree with Egypt and De La Barca?

We might not have been able to attend Egypt and Sam’s wedding in person, but we’ve got great news for you — the wedding will be featured in an upcoming episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop.”

New episodes of “Growing Up Hip Hop” Season 6 every Thursday at 9 PM ET on WE tv, with 12 brand new episodes.

Have you been keeping up with “Growing Up Hip Hop” this season? We have to say this has been one of the most eventful ever.