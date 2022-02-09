Bossip Video

Check out our Valentine’s Day gifts idea for the special man in your life!

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and you can’t leave the special man or men in your life hanging. You’ve got to get them a gift that lets them know you’ve thought of them. Not sure what to get them? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. We’ve put together an easy and smooth list to choose from for Valentine’s Day 2022. Time is running out so if you DO order something for your sweetie, pay a couple of extra bucks for express shipping.

Apple TV

You can’t go wrong with an Apple TV. Transform the flat screen in the house into a user interface similar and easy to use as the iPhone. Plus, this gift is the gift that benefits you as well, if you live with your man.

Couchmaster CYCON²

This is a great idea, especially if he’s working from home. When you’re working from home the workstation is everything. Sometimes you don’t want to be at your desk and want to be on the couch, but it’s hard to have the proper space to work while on the sofa. Luckily, Nerdytec fixed that problem.

MONOGRAM Cannabis

MONOGRAM is Jay-Z’s cannabis comapny, and what better gift than showing you pay attention to pop culture and surprising him with the most premium flower on the market? MONOGRAM is not mass-produced, it is grown in smaller batches to maintain quality to deliver a premium product. Not only is MONOGRAM a flower, it’s also a lifestyle brand and by surprising him with it, you open the door for him to join the luxurious community.

Beats Fit Pro

There are tons of Bluetooth headphones and earbuds on the market, but not many check all the boxes like the Beats Fit Pro. They are comfortable, stylish, and have top-tier audio quality. They are perfect for working in the office, in the gym, or just handling day-to-day tasks and won’t fall right out the ear as most earpods do.

Cirrus 2.00″ Iceball Press

This Valentine’s Day, don’t give a cheap bottle of liquor, enhance your loved one’s drinking experience with the Cirrus iceball press. Cirrus creates a solid round iceball to place in your glass that will stay frozen all night and enhance the drinking experience and be sure to wow any company who sees it. A sphere has the least surface area of any solid, creating the least ice-to-alcohol contact ratio possible, and allowing the slowest dilution rate of the ice into the cocktail over time. Originally created for high-end Scotch or Whiskey, ice spheres are now utilized in a variety of creative drinks and cocktails.

Bevel Shave Kit

There are tons of razors on the market, but none are specifically made to help stop skin irritation. Most of the market products are about the closest shave without any instructions or line of products to support skin care and shaving quite like Bevel. The Bevel shave kit comes not only with a razor, but shaving cream and after shave all made to create the perfect shave without those nasty skin bumps popping up afterwards. Once he tries this, he will be hooked and become a customer for life.

Oculus Quest 2

The Metaverse is a thing whether we like it or not and will be growing and finding its way into our everyday lives. Why not get him a head start with the Oculus Quest headset? Let your man join virtual reality to enjoy video games and even live sports games in virtual reality. Dozens of virtual reality experiences await, so it’s the perfect way to unwind and have some fun at the same time.