Vince Staples stars in the campaign for the Beats By Dre & Union Studio Buds.

Union Los Angeles is an iconic brand that still operates in the exact same location 30 years later. Originally called the ‘The Stussy Union,’ Eddie Cruz moved to Los Angeles two years after the SOHO NYC store opened and the rest is history.

The store is now owned by Chris Gibbs, who is a key member of the origins of UNION. In the 30 years that followed, UNION would become a place where people of many walks of life and backgrounds came together to share information, stories, and style.

With 2021 marking the brand’s 30th year, it’s only right they do it big with collaborations with major brands across different industries. Today, UNION and Beats By Dre announce their official collaboration for the Union Studio Buds. Staying true to their roots, UNION taps Vince Staples to star in the official campaign.

“Union has always championed local and Black art, music, and fashion, and their LA store on La Brea is one of my favorite places to shop,” said Vince Staples. “Beats and Union are family, so this campaign felt really authentic to be a part of.”

The UNION x Studio Buds marks the first collaboration for the new product after its launch this past June. You can pick up the UNION studio buds on December 1st at 9 a.m. PST via the Union stores in Los Angeles and Tokyo and also online at unionlosangeles.com and uniontokyo.jp. The product will retail for $149.99 and 19,800 yen.