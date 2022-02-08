Bossip Video

Nick Cannon was gifted a vending machine filled with Magnum condoms for an early Valentine’s Day present as a gag but the prank was actually thoughtful. The cheeky present was sent to the host by his friend in comedy, Kevin Hart.

Earlier this week, Nick showed off the present on Instagram without revealing who actually sent it.

“Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums.

Nick’s comments exploded with laughing face emojis and funny remarks from followers who thought the gift was EXACTLY what the fertile father of 8 should recieve.

“They know what you need! Now take their advice,” one fan wrote. “That has to be from Kevin,” added another with certainty.

For the past year, the two comedians have been sending each other gag gifts and this one really fit the bill!

Kevin later confirmed sending Nick the gift in his own post and poked fun at the father,

“I see u got my gift @nickcannon ….GOTCHA B*TCH!!!!!! [Five laughing face emojis]….Now u don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free.”

Nick and Kevin’s prank wars all started on Kevin Hart’s last birthday when Cannon decided to gift him a llama — the actual animal, not just a toy! The gag went viral immediately.

After shocking Kevin with the llama, the animal’s handler read out a special message that Nick wrote to the fellow comedian.

“Since I’m having all these new kids, I thought I would bless you with a new one as well. Save the drama for your llama. Happy birthday.”

Kevin fired back with his own unforgettable prank in the following weeks where he plastered Nick’s number on several billboards and encouraged strangers to call him for advice on parenthood.

Later, Nick snuck into Kevin’s private plane hanger to personally wrap his Leer jet with a photo of himself as payback!

“Snuck into @kevinhart4real private hanger over the weekend and personally wrapped his Leer Jet with my whole Face! So now everywhere he flys he will be promoting my New Show!!! Gotcha Back Byaaaach!!!”

Pure comedy!