Destine Patton, also known as Sidity Des, started her own hair business in college and just a few years later she’s made her first seven figures. The 23-year-old says she is a self-made millionaire and she gets her hustle mentality from her home city of Detroit.

Now based in Atlanta, where Black-owned beauty businesses seem to sprout left and right, Des is showing entrepreneurs how to scale their beauty services by following her steps with her own e-courses and e-guides.

As we continue spotlighting Black businesses for Black History Month, BOSSIP spoke exclusively with Destine, owner of Sidity Society, to learn some of her secrets.

How has being raised in Detroit inspired your career?

I’m from Detroit and in the city it’s either HUSTLE or be ran over, for real. I’ve been taking care of myself since I was 14! So all I know is HUSTLE, Detroit instilled that in me.

You created Sidity Society to share some of your knowledge from growing your beauty business. What sets you aside from other agencies that do something similar?

I don’t try to be all stuck up and “professional.” I’m just myself through and through. I always tell people I’m the bridge between the ghetto and the corporate world. I speak my mind and I’ll tell you how it is with no fluff all facts. I’m the truth-teller.

What is the best and worst part of being an entrepreneur?

The best part is the financial freedom, of course. The worst part is trying to keep up with my mental health while wearing so many hats.

How will you impact the business owners that work with you?

I want women to know that no matter what cards you were dealt, you can always just create your own game. I was dealt with the worst cards known to man and instead of playing with those cards I just created my own game. So the women that I work with will know that nothing is impossible, all you have to do is create the life that you will love.

What did you experience that you want to help others prevent experiencing?

This is a hard question because I’ve experienced so much in my different stages of life but I appreciate all of my experiences because they made me who I am today. Without experiences, you don’t have a guide that can help you later in life. I just want everybody to go through their own experiences so that they can learn from their failures or mistakes. So to answer the question, I don’t have just one experience that I will want others to prevent because those experiences made me a champion.

Where can everyone find you?