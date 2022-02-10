Bossip Video

It’s that time of year again! Fellas are pushing petals, drug stores are selling out of overpriced chocolate delectables, and Netflix subscribers are prepping lists of their favorite Rom-Coms. Now while many aspects of the holiday can seem very cliché and commercial, let’s not overlook the amount of glorious Black Love there is to be showcased on Valentine’s Day.

There’s a feel-good Black love story for everyone; the happily coupled up, the single and ready to mingle, the situationship lovers, and the side-baes. Streaming platforms such as Netflix have categorized films specifically for the inclusion of Black stories and experiences. While most romance films start with some kind of cute and immediate connection, many Black love stories tell a different tale.

In fact, Hollywood is scrambling to keep up with the popular platform’s influx of Black content as studios struggle to sign new projects by Black directors and Netflix continues to create original content. According to The New York Times, on June 10, 2020 Netflix flexed the depth of its Black programming by showcasing a “Black Lives Matter” collection of 56 shows, films, and documentaries. Netflix was not alone in this action, as Amazon also has the African American Cinema category.

While many of the movies and series specific to the Black film collections are deep and racially rooted, there are plenty of movies showcasing the beautiful Black Love we adore. There’s something about shea butter and brown sugar that really just set off a good love story.

For your viewing pleasure, we’ve listed 10 “Black Love Thangs” Valentine’s Day movies to watch.

Love Jones

Where to watch: Prime Video

Love & Basketball

Where to watch: HBO Max

Sylvie’s Love

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Photograph

Where to watch: Prime Video

Brown Sugar

Where to watch: Prime Video

Jumping The Broom

Where to watch: Prime Video

If Beale Street Could Talk

Where to watch: Prime Video

Jason’s Lyric

Where to watch: Prime Video

Queen & Slim

Where to watch: Prime Video

Moonlight

Where to watch: Prime Video