Bossip Video

The fate of Wendy Williams’ show is still up in the air amid news that a permanent guest host will be named.

Several outlets are alleging that Sherri Shepherd is taking over the reins of The Wendy Williams Show starting in September.

TMZ first broke the story and noted that if Wendy’s condition improves between now and the fall then producers say there’s an “open door for her return.” If not, then higher-ups would change the name of the show and usher in Sherri as “guest host.”

DEADLINE shared a similar story about Sherri’s alleged new gig but added that they hear that Sherri will be the actual permanent HOST of the show, not a guest, as the program enters its 15th season.

If that’s true, this will be Sherri’s full-time return to daytime talk since her previous time as a co-host of The View.

“The news of Shepherd’s pending deal for The Wendy Williams Show, which will likely be renamed, comes as major station groups solidify their daytime lineups for next season. The Wendy Williams Show, which is expected to be renamed, has been a staple on the Fox stations from its inception.”

Sherri has been one of several guest-cohosts on The Wendy Williams Show since Wendy announced in October that she was taking a break after suffering “serious complications” from Graves Disease as well as a thyroid condition. She also previously battled a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Wendy’s last appearance on the show was in July 2021.

Play

This week Fat Joe and Remy Ma are co-hosting the radio veteran’s talk show in her absence.

Following the Terror Squad rappers as hosts will be Bevy Smith and Terrence J, who will make their co-hosting debut, from Monday, February 14 through Friday, February 18, and alleged host-in-training Sherri Shepherd will be back from February 21, through February 25. Michael Rapaport, another ongoing guest host, returns to take the helm of “The Wendy Williams” Show from Monday, February 28, through Friday, March 4.

Get well soon, Wendy!

What do YOU think about Sherri Shepherd reportedly taking over “The Wendy Williams Show”???