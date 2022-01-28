Bossip Video

Wendy Williams will not be returning to her daytime talk show seat — and if she ever does, it won’t be until nearly the end of the season as the show’s announced a full schedule of replacements until the spring.

According to a report from The Blast, The Wendy Williams Show issued a press release Thursday promoting Wendy’s replacements as the host’s absence hits the 6-month mark. The talent who will be filling in for the ailing talk show host includes familiar names like Sherri Shepherd, Michael Rapaport, and Fat Joe.

The show has not confirmed if Wendy will be back in March or if they will still be filling her spot with guest hosts moving forward.

Producers of the show have booked guest hosts for all of February and additional famous replacements include Terrence J, Bevy Smith, and Remy Ma.

Fat Joe and Remy Ma also make a return appearance as they take over the reins beginning Monday, February 7, through Friday, February 11, followed by Bevy Smith and Terrence J, who make their co-hosting debut, from Monday, February 14 through Friday, February 18, and Sherri Shepherd from February 21, through February 25. Rapaport returns to take the helm from Monday, February 28, through Friday, March 4.

Producers of The Wendy Show have not given fans an update on her condition.

Previously, we reported that the host was taking a break from the series to focus on her health. Rumors spread about Wendy battling symptoms of dementia but her brother, Thomas “Tommy” Willams Jr. recently refuted those claims telling The Sun, that his sister isn’t having any cognitive issues and her problems are all related to her physical health.

In an update back at the beginning of the season, The Wendy show announced that she was recovering after dealing with symptoms from her Graves disease.

“Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis,” the show said in a statement at the time. “She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”

We hope Wendy gets well, fast! Are you shocked she’s not scheduled to make a return to her own show this season?