Well, now, that was tidy.

Trevor Noah has a way of communicating that typically makes his point-of-view easy to grasp. He almost lulls you into chuckling and saying, “Well I certainly can’t argue with that.” Last night, on The Daily Show, Noah deployed his charm and used it like a surgical scalpel to perform a pretty powerful postmortem on the racist Joe Rogan scandal that is dominating headlines and social media feeds. We’re positive that the Roganettes will argue with that.

For anyone who is out of the loop, a video montage of Rogan saying the n-word on his podcast over 70 times over the years hit the internet and the response has been explosive to say the least. Rogan (and Spotify) was already under fire for his anti-vaxx-ish “conversations” about COVID-19. In addition to the dozens of n-word utterances, Rogan was also caught in 4K comparing Black people to Planet of the Apes.

Following the initial firestorm, Rogan came out with a mealy-mouthed mea culpa that not only failed to fully address what he said but also attempted to gaslight everyone who watched the clips. Trevor Noah had a few minutes on his television show, so, he addressed it.

We have no faith whatsoever that Rogan nor any of his bootlickers, both white and Black, to consider all of the valid points that Noah made in his monologue. That’s just not how they operate.