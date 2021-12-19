Bossip Video

Trevor Noah is lawyering up after a botched surgery he underwent last year in New York City.

The Daily Show host is suing the Hospital for Special Surgery along with Dr. Riley J. Williams for being “negligent” during a surgery he underwent in November 2020.

The 37-year-old claims both the NYC hospital and orthopedic surgeon were “careless in failing to treat and care for [him] in a careful and skillful manner” in the court documents filed in the New York Supreme Court obtained by Page Six.

According to Noah, he was a patient of Dr. Williams between August 25 and December 17, 2020, undergoing surgery on November 23 that year. The comedian goes on to claim that the hospital and surgeon failed to “prescribe proper medications,” failed to “discontinue certain prescription medications” and failed to do proper testing in order to “diagnose the conditions.”

The documents also state that Noah suffered “serious personal injury” that are described as “permanent, severe and grievous.” His injuries have allegedly left him “rendered sick, sore, lame, and disabled.” The lawsuit even claims that the South African native is in so much pain, he has “suffered a loss of enjoyment for life.”

While none of the documents state what Noah’s procedure was actually for, a hospital profile for Dr. Williams explains that he is a “specializes in knee, shoulder and elbow” surgery.

As for the hospital’s response, a representative for the Hospital of Special Surgery denied these claims, calling them “meritless,” according to reports from People.

Get well soon, Trevor.