A “Married At First Sight” couple’s outing might help them make amends after a blowup and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

On tonight’s episode of #MAFS, viewers will see the continuation of Jasmina and Michael’s honeymoon after they clashed over “aggression” and an alleged non-apology.

Last week, the two agreed to disagree over Jasmina saying she’s “sorry he feels that way” concerning Michael’s allegations that she “cut him off” during an intimacy discussion with the other couples.

Jasmina also said that while previously discussing the moment Michael was “aggressive with his words” and had a “disrespectful” tone.

Since then, things have apparently been tense and Jasmine’s been “guarded” but Michael’s trying to change things for the better.

Sensing the tension between them, Michael plans an adventurous day by a waterfall so he can reconnect with his bride.

“At the beginning of the honeymoon we weren’t seeing eye to eye that wasn’t a lot of fun, there wasn’t a lot of laughter,” admits Michael during a confessional. “We’ve had more difficult conversations and awkward conversations than light-hearted fun, so today’s the start of a new beginning, I’m hoping that this will clear the air a little bit and we can just focus on having fun together.”

Jasmina apparently agrees that things could be better between them.

“My mood is definitely off and it’s just because communication is definitely something we need to work on,” says Jasmina.

Will this adventure turn things around for the two? We hope so!

Take an exclusive look below.

Tune in to #MAFS tonight at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.

“Married At First Sight” is produced by Kinetic Content (a Red Arrow Studios company). Executive producers for Married at First Sight are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Ally Simpson, Montre Burton and Toni Gallagher from Kinetic Content and Cat Rodriguez from Lifetime.