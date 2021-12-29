Bossip Video

Married At First Sight is gearing up for a new season and what we hope will be several success stories.

As previously reported season 14 takes place in Boston and a press release notes that it’s “destined to be romantic, surprising, and wickedly entertaining” as ten singles meet their stranger spouses at the altar and get married without ever meeting before. Once again the experts; Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper, and Dr. Viviana Coles, are back providing professional guidance and they’re kicking things off with a Matchmaking Special.

Tonight, December 29th at 8 pm ET/PT on Lifetime, you’ll see an in-depth exploration of the matchmaking process as many hopeful singles put their hearts on the line in order to find love. The experts will enter their “war room” to sift through the potentials and establish marital matches.

Then tomorrow, December 30th at 8 pm ET/PT, there’s a Kickoff Special where Kevin Frazier hosts a panel of insider experts, for an exclusive first look at the epic upcoming season. The all-access, behind-the-scenes special takes a closer look at each of the five couples about to be married with never-before-seen moments from the selection process and previously unreleased secrets from the #MAFS experts.

And while we’re rooting for all the couples, one couple, in particular, has caught our eye.

On tonight’s Matchmaking Special, the experts will conclude that super sweet [super stunning] Jasmina is the right fit for taut tummied family-oriented, Michael. Both singles want to have kids and both singles have close ties to their siblings.

Jasmina (29) knew early on that she had a passion for children, so she dove into her career helping local youth as an early childhood education teacher. After witnessing many failed relationships in her family involving infidelity and having gone through the same in her past relationships, Jasmina has done the work and healed from her trauma. She is truly ready to settle down and hand off the reins to the experts.

Gorgeous, right?

Michael (28) has tried all the dating apps but with no substantial results. A heart-to-heart conversation with his sister, led to him signing up for Married At First Sight because he wants a wife and a family but hasn’t been able to make it happen on his own. Michael trusts the experts and can’t wait to see the magic they create for him in finding his perfect match.

Based on their bios, could you see things working out for Jasmina and Michael?

Will YOU be watching the #MAFS Matchmaking Special tonight at 8 pm ET/PT on Lifetime?

Married At First Sight season 14 premieres January 5th, 2022 at 8p/7c.