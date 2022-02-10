Bossip Video

We love to see it!

AT&T Dream in Black’s signature Black Future Makers program returns with its 2022 class featuring Meagan Good, Kirk Franklin, John Legend, Tobe Nwigwe and VINCINT along with Youtuber Terrell Grice as the first round of honorees in the month-long program highlighting their continued commitment to economic empowerment in the Black community.

Other honorees include Ari Lennox, Kierra Sheard, Erika Alexander, Country star Jimmie Allen, stylist extraordinaire J.Bolin, and more.

Now in its fourth year, this celebration recognizes future-forward Black luminaries shaping culture, advocating for equity and creating pathways for the next generation of Black achievers. Throughout the month, AT&T is also shining a national spotlight on emerging artists and others to help them achieve their wildest dreams.

“At AT&T, we believe that access opens the door to opportunities that help create equality for all,” said Corey Anthony, SVP, Chief Diversity and Development Officer ar AT&T. “That is why we will continue to invest in programs like Black Future Makers, that honor and elevate this community to support them in reaching their full potential.”

Central to the campaign is a free public art exhibition that opened on February 1st at the AT&T Showcase in Dallas, featuring the visionary work of muralist and Black Future Maker Artist in Residence Georgie Nakima.

Also featured are LA-based visionary filmmakers Chris and Bevin Scholar, and award-winning fashion entrepreneur Damien Lloyd whose inspirational celebrity video portraits will be displayed in AT&T retail stores across the country.

Every week in February, AT&T will reveal inspiring static and video portraits of several Black Future Makers on its IG and site.

In keeping with AT&T’s commitment to champion economic empowerment and access to opportunity, Nakima’s commissioned work consists of original portraits capturing the Black Future Makers through her afro-futuristic viewpoint.

“The gravity of collaborating with AT&T as a Black Future Maker has been deeply humbling and empowering,” said Nakima. “As an artist, I’ve committed my career to championing and uplifting voices of the diaspora with colorful and restorative imagery. I’m incredibly grateful to AT&T for using its platform to continue bringing this work to light. It is an honor and dream to host this retrospective exhibit of my life’s work while celebrating the beauty and growth of our community and generation.”

Nakima’s solo exhibition “To the Constellations of Ancestors in Our Bones, Thank You” featuring recent works will be on display until March 31, 2022.