Meagan BEEN Good

The Meagan Good we’ve all missed 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/d91cGM4xDx — 𝐉 (@ANTIMELIA__) January 27, 2022

Our girl Meagan is out here LIVING after ending her seemingly blissful marriage with Pastor DeVon Franklin in a shocking plot twist that shattered social media.

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” Good, 40, and Franklin, 43, shared in a joint statement to PEOPLE.

Soon after the announcement, she sent fans into a frenzy with a few cheeky flicks of herself enjoying a fun night out at a Rams game. The newly single baddie wore a cute jersey that bore the words “Ms. Good If Ya Nasty,” on the back.

Meagan Good shirt… Ms Good If Ya Nasty😭 pic.twitter.com/1uIahKYFqO — MrTV_Mmekwa (@MmekwaMrtv) January 19, 2022

This came after California native gushed about transitioning into a new phase of her life following her big divorce.

“Projects that I prayed for, just health transitions, just taking a moment to really take everything in and get myself, my spirit, my soul ready for 40,” Good said during an interview on The Real. “It’s been a whirlwind with the show and the movies. It’s crazy. It’s a blessing.”

Good shared that she decided to quit drinking so that she could “really focus on therapy and dive into some things” that she hadn’t spoken about “publicly” in the past.

“I really need to deal with these things and just sit down and dig in and be really intentional about this next season and this next act of my life,” she added.

Now, she’s trending again after posting an Instagram Reel of herself in a curve-caressing dress that immediately sent Twitter into a TIZZY while reminding everyone that she’s STILL that girl.

Meagan Good soft launching herself has been amazing to watch pic.twitter.com/OIODhDjvzM — Lex (@iamlexstylz) January 23, 2022

With all eyes on her every slay, we’re excited to see what single Meagan does in 2022.

How are you feeling about Meagan’s post-divorce thirst traps? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Meagan’s internet-melting video on the flip.