Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian is under fire, once again, for her constant blackfishing and cultural appropriation–and Vogue is being called out for overlooking another worthy cover star.

This week, Vogue unveiled the cover for their March 2022 issue featuring Kim Kardashian. While the reality star making magazine covers is nothing new, a lot of fans were upset with this choice following André Leon Talley’s death, wishing the fashion mag would have honored their longtime editor following his passing last month, especially because it’s Black History Month.

Some fans came to Vogue’s defense, arguing that the publication likely had plans to put the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star on the cover before Talley passed away. But, still, they’re one of the biggest and most established print publications in the world, so they should be able to adapt–nobody needs to make excuses for them.

Unfortunately for Vogue, and for Kim, that huge oversight isn’t the only reason people are upset over the cover. Multiple photos from Kardashian’s spread are being called out for blackfishing and cultural appropriation, which she is obviously no stranger to. In addition to the egregious self tanner shade Kim’s rocking in some of the pictures, it’s very clear that a lot of the shots are a direct references to other photoshoots done by Black women.

Instagram page Diet Prada called Kim out for the photos on Wednesday, posting multiple slides of side-by-side comparisons showing Kardashian’s Vogue shoot next to the Black women she seems to be copying, including Beyoncé and Naomi Campbell.

“Kim and Vogue said ‘Black History Month,'” they captioned their post.

Seemingly showing her disapproval–and agreeing with the caption–Naomi Campbell liked the post.