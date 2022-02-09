VOGUE Kover Kween Kim Kardashian Klaims THIS Kaused Kanye Divorce

Kim Kardashian is on the cover of the March issue of VOGUE Magazine.

The Queen of Calabasas chatted with Jen Wang for VOGUE about how she’s shifting her priorities as she steps into her fourth decade. Kardashian revealed that over the last two years she made a move to focus on putting her own happiness first.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy and I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy,” Kim told VOGUE. “And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you. My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy. I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram. Khloé came up with the best phrase for that yesterday. She said, ‘Post and ghost.’ ”

Well there you have it. It sounds like Kim got sick of compromising her wants and needs for — ahem — someone else’s.

A good portion of the article also focuses on Kim as a mother, painting her as a skilled negotiator, who manages to balance the needs of North, 8; Saint, 6; Chicago, 4; and Psalm, 2, while also running two billion dollar businesses and pursuing her passion for political justice. While she doesn’t talk much about her split from Kanye, she does touch on the importance of peaceful co-parenting.

“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,’” Kim tells VOGUE. “Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

While Kanye’s influence on Kim’s style is undeniable (just ask Julia Fox lol), Kim doesn’t seem to be too pressed about dressing herself without his help following the end of their marriage.

“I always think, What will be next? Because I always had Kanye, who knew exactly what the next fashion era would be for me,” Kim admits to VOGUE. “And there’s something scary about being out there on your own, but also something so liberating. Who knows? I might just be in Skims and be so comfy and casual and wear no makeup, and that might be what I feel like representing to the world. Maybe it’s just not that serious.”

Kardashian also never mentions rumored boyfriend Pete Davidson by name, but she does refer to the trip she took to the Bahamas at New Year’s with him recalling,

“I was in the Bahamas, and the people I was with said, ‘We’re on fuc*ing vacation. We haven’t been on vacation in a long time.’ And then they threw their phones in the ocean,” she says. “I was like, ‘What? What? What? Am I allowed to do that?’ ”

Ultimately, the article reveals that Kim opted to change her number — which explains Kanye’s recent frenzy after trying to track down the whereabouts for Chicago’s 4th birthday bash.

Another important topic explored in the issue is Kim’s legal career. At one point, Kardashian talks about how her work around social justice causes has hit home for her because she recognizes her children are Black and will be seen differently in the world.

“This work has taught me so much,” Kim told VOGUE. “Especially raising Black boys, who are going to be targeted so much more than their white friends.”

There’s a lot more to the story, which you can read at VOGUE.

There’s also some criticism brewing — as is always the case with Kim. Diet Prada has already assembled several of the looks from the feature along with potential sources of inspiration via Black women including Beyoncé, Nina Simone and Naomi Campbell.

There’s also a lot of talk of Kim being in denial as she tells Jen Wang she “never heard” that 30 percent of women visiting one Beverly Hills plastic surgeon are looking to duplicate some feature or another of hers. Interesting stuff.

Do you think it’s surprising that Kim would mention that her changes maybe caused her divorce? What are your favorite looks from the story? How about most interesting quotes?

Vogue’s March 2021 issue is available on newsstands nationwide on February 22nd.