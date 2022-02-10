Bossip Video

The Super Bowl is going down in Los Angeles this weekend, and we’ve got all the spots to get some grub and watch the game.

Super Bowl preparations at SoFi Stadium

Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty

As the city’s very own Rams face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, February 13, NFL fans from all over the country (and the world) are flying into LAX to attend the big game. Plus, since most of us don’t have 50K to drop on a sporting event, there’s a lot of folks heading to the City of Angels for the Super Bowl adjacent festivities, hitting up parties and other events throughout the weekend.

LA is known for its Mexican food–and with good reason–but that’s far from the only thing the city has to offer. Whether you’re in the valley, downtown, or in Inglewood for the game, there are dozens of longstanding institutions and newer, Black-owned small businesses to support in honor of Black History Month (and year round.)

Check out our selection of some of the best Black-owned restaurants to get your coffee, brunch, dinner, and dessert in Los Angeles this weekend.

Bludso’s Bar and Que

 

Sweet Red Peach

 

Comfort LA

 

Barsha

 

Billionaire Burger Boyz

Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen

 

Lou, The French On The Block

 

My Two Cents

 

Main Kitchen Cafe

 

Happy Ice

 

Honey’s Kettle Fried Chicken

 

Taco Mell

 

Alma’s Restaurant

 

Berbere Santa Monica 

 

Poppy + Rose

 

Silverback Coffee of Rwanda

 

A Beautiful Life

 

The Serving Spoon

 

The Bléu Kitchen

 

Les Sisters’ Southern Kitchen

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

 

Hawkins House Of Burgers

 

Little Belize

Categories: A "Lil Positivity", Black Girl Magic, Black Stories
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.