‘Life During Lockup’ Exclusive: Tai Knuckles Up For Street Brawl With Boston Over Her Leaked Lady Parts!

Hottie’s honeys have hot tempers!

It’s Thursday and we’re just one day away from the brand new episode of “Love During Lockup” on WeTV, but luckily for you guys we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. The series has been building up to some serious friction and it turns out that we won’t be at all disappointed. On Friday’s new episode of “Love During Lockup,” Hottie’s girlfriends Tai and Boston finally come face to face, but things go left quickly as Tai sees red and immediately goes into attack mode over Boston leaking her private photos on social media.

Check out the clip below:

Play

Yikes! That went all the way bad. Do you think there’s any hope of these women sitting down together peacefully? Do you think Tai’s more upset about her photos than she is that Hottie has other love interests? What would you do if you were Tai? How about if you were Boston? Is Hottie really worth fighting over?

Here’s what to expect from the full episode:

Tai faces off with Hottie’s other woman. Indie has a breakdown on Harry’s release day. Gabby meets Chris’s suspicious mother. Santiba finds out the truth about Talsey. Haley confronts Dalton’s mom about the money she sent him.

Whew. This is gonna be a good one. Do you think you’ll be tuning in? We know we’re not going to miss it!

The new episode of “Love During Lockup” airs Friday, February 11 at 9PM EST on WeTV