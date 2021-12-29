“Love During Lockup” Premiere Exclusive: Tai Describes Why She Prefers To Date Men Behind Bars

Watch out y’all! We TV has another riveting reality show set to premiere in the New Year!

We’re got an exclusive sneak peek clip from the series premiere episode of WE tv’s newest and third installment of the ‘Love After Lockup/Life After Lockup’ franchise, “LOVE DURING LOCKUP.”

Debuting on Friday, January 7 at 9pm ET/PT on WE tv, “Love During Lockup” follows even more riveting firsts through the early stages of love, with plenty of romance, suspicion, and investigation, all long before a scheduled prison release.

Every non-con has a unique strategy for finding love behind bars—whether they only seek drug offenders who are believed to be nonviolent, or a prison bae pushing a wrongful conviction. Other lonely civilians are simply on the hunt for their very own ‘hot felon,’ with the model mugshot to prove it.

Voracious viewers of the franchise are in for more drama, more mystery, scams, catfishing, and more crazy reveals than ever before. “Love During Lockup” will document the fascinating drama that unfolds when ordinary people first decide to pursue relationships with prison inmates, and an early dating period filled with a very specific set of unique challenges.

In the sneak peek below, we meet Tai, whose passion for forensics led her to a career as a mortician AND also led to dating inmates. Tai keeps a shoebox of papers containing an updated log of her multiple inmates, their cases, and details about their sentences and lives. In the clip below we watch Tai create a vision board in hopes of manifesting love, happiness and marriage while sharing all about how she juggles dating up to ten inmates at a time. We also hear her perspective about why she prefers dating men behind bars. Check it out below:

Wow! What do you think about the information she shared about her childhood and how that’s affected her decision to date men who aren’t even free to meet up for drinks and dinner?

Pretty wild stuff right? “Love During Lockup” premieres January 7th at 9pm EST on WeTV.

We’re excited for this new series and so is WeTV, in fact the network just announced plans for a New Year’s Eve Special called “How to Date an Inmate” which will be hosted by fan favorites Brittany and Daonte. Fans can watch as the “Love After Lockup” cast spills the shocking and hilarious secrets and tips on How to Date an Inmate. From sexy letters to frisky prison visits, the fan favorites tell all! Brittany and Marcelino share their success story and Daonte reveals his new love.

‘Love After Lockup: How To Date An Inmate”, Premieres December 31 AT 9PM on WE tv.

